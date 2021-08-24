Another militant killed in Sopore encounter, toll 3: Officials

Baramulla: One more militant has been killed in the ongoing gunfight in Pethseer village of Sopore in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district, taking the toll to three, officials said here.

An official said that a joint team of Police, Army 52 RR and CRPF 177,179 and 92 cordoned off the village following inputs about the presence of militants in the area.

He said that as the forces zeroed in on the suspected spot, the militants fired at the security forces that was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

He said that in the ensuing gunfight one more militant has been killed, taking the toll to 3, while search operation in the area is going on.

Kashmir zone police on its official Twitter handle said: “SoporeEncounterUpdate: 01 more unidentified #militant killed (Total 03). #Incriminating materials including #arms & ammunition recovered. Operation over. Further details shall follow.”

Meanwhile, Inspector General of police, Vijay Kumar has said that by the collective efforts of police, Army and CRPF and the people of Kashmir, today they have neutralised around 101 militants in the ensuing year in Kashmir division itself.

Meanwhile, authorities have suspended train service between Srinagar and Baramulla junction, and mobile internet service has also been suspended in Sopore as a precautionary measure—(KNO)

