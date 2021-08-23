TRF commander Abbas Sheikh, aide killed in Sgr shootout: Police

Srinagar: Police Monday claimed to have achieved a major success by killing a top commander of Lashkar-e-Toiba/TRF commander Abbas Sheikh and his close aide in a brief encounter at Aloochibagh area of Srinagar.
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar said top commander of LeT/TRF Abbas Sheikh and deputy Saqib Manzoor were killed.
“This is a big success for the police,” the IGP said. A police official said that Abbas Sheikh was one of the most wanted commanders whose name was also in the list of ten wanted commanders released by the police—(KNO)