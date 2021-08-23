One Covid death in Rajouri, 107 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Rajouri was reported in J&K on Sunday, while 107 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 62 were reported in Kashmir Division and 45 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 100 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 29 from Jammu Division and 71 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1165 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 26 new cases and currently has 251 active cases, with 24 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 7 new cases and currently has 73 active cases, with 7 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 11 new cases and currently has 64 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 1 new case and currently has 45 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 1 new case and has 63 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 3 new cases and has 54 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 5 new cases and has 64 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 69 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 4 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 12 new cases, Udhampur 1, Kathua 1, Samba zero, Rajouri 7, Doda 10, and Kishtwar 10, Poonch 3, Ramban zero, and Reasi reported 1.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print