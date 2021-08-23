CRPF man injured in Eidgah grenade attack

Srinagar: A Central Reserve Police force (CRPF) Head Constable was on Monday evening injured after suspected militants lobbed a grenade in Eidgah area of Srinagar.

Official sources said that the militants lobbed a grenade on CRPF bunker of 161 battalion at Ali Masjid at Eidgah area of Srinagar.

They said that a CRPF HC identified as Pravin Kumar received injuries in the attack, adding that he has been shifted to SMHS hospital here for treatment.

The CRPF HC has received splinter injuries in his right hand, right shoulder and right thigh—(KNO)

