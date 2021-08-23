Closure of schools, colleges extended in J&K

Night curfew to remain in force in from 8 pm to 7 am

Srinagar: The Covid-19 containment measures such as night curfew and no on-site classes at educational institutions will continue for the coming week in Jammu and Kashmir.

An order issued by the government said that there was a need to continue with the existing Covid containment measures in all the districts “in view of the uneven trend in daily Covid cases”.

“The maximum number of people permitted to attend any indoor or outdoor gathering shall be restricted to 25,” said Mehta who is also chairman of the state executive committee (SEC).

“Night curfew shall continue to remain in force in all the districts from 8 pm to 7 am,” it said.

The order stated that while all the schools, colleges and coaching centres will continue to remain closed for on-site and in-person teaching, the educational institutions are permitted to seek attendance of vaccinated staff for administrative purposes.

The deputy commissioners have been asked to focus on the positivity rate in their respective medical blocks and intensify management and restrictions of activities

