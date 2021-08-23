A bridge on Sukhnag Nallah most needed in Beerwah

BUDGAM: Residents of Beerwah tehsil in Budgam district are demanding bridge connectivity at Nallah Sukhnag to help farmers who face difficulties on daily basis in crossing the stream to reach their agricultural fields.

Residents of Beerwah told Kashmir Reader that due to the absence of the bridge, agricultural activities in the area are getting affected. Ghulam Mohiuddin Dar, the Numberdar of a village in Beerwah tehsil, said that a bridge on the Sukhnag Nallah will provide many benefits to farmers and other villagers of the tehsil.

“Most of the farmers whose agricultural land is on the other side of the Nallah are facing difficulties on daily basis, as they have to cross the Nallah to reach their agricultural fields,” he said.

“During rainfall when the water level increases in the Nallah, the farmers are not able to reach their agricultural lands till the water level decreases,” he said.

“Our sisters, mothers and aged people also have to wade through the water to cross the Nallah as there is no other alternative,” Dar added.

Abdul Rashid Bhat, another local resident, told the Kashmir Reader that We are nearly 25, 000 souls in which 75 percent of the population is dependent upon the agricultural fields in the main town Beerwah.

“The Beerwah main town has huge potential of becoming an agriculture hub for boosting the economy, but unfortunately the agricultural sector is in a shambles due to the lack of connectivity. The main hurdle is the lack of a bridge on Nallah Sukhnag,” Bhat said.

“If the government constructs a bridge at the Nallah, it will provide connectivity to 15 villages of Beerwah tehsil and will reduce the journey time of people,” Bhat added.

The locals requested Lieutenant Governor Monaj Sinha, the Chief Engineer of the R&B department, and Deputy Commissioner Budgam Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza to look into the matter.

The Assistant Executive Engineer at Roads and Buildings Department in Beerwah Division told Kashmir Reader that he has received a letter from locals regarding their demand just a day ago.

“We will send the request to the higher authorities so that the people get benefit,” he said.

Executive Engineer at R&B department in Budgam District, Muhammad Ashraf Bhat, told Kashmir Reader that if the demand is legitimate, necessary steps will be taken to fulfil it.

