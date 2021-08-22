Mysterious blast outside Sarpanch’s house in Baramulla, no injury reported

Srinagar: A mysterious blast took place outside the house of a Independent Sarpanch in Shakwara area of North Kashmir’s Baramulla on Sunday evening.

A senior Police officer said that mysterious blast took place near police guard of Sarpanch’s house.

In this incident there was minor damage to Maruti 800 and windows of the house, the officer added.

Meanwhile no injury was reported in this incident. A team of police has rushed to the spot to ascertain the nature of the blast.

The house belongs to the Narinder Kour who is a Independent sarpanch.(GNS)

