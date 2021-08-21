Tral Encounter: 2nd militant identified: Police

Srinagar:Police on Saturday has identified the second JeM militant who was killed along with two others in upper reaches of Tral woods in South Kashmir’s Awantipora.

A top police officer said that beside Wakeel Shah, the second slain militant has been identified as Abdul Hameed Chopan(51).

The officer further said that Hameed’s son was also a militant who was killed in 2017 in an encounter. His name was Adil Ahmad Chopan and was associated with Hizb.

Third militant’s identified is yet to ascertained, the officer added.

Meanwhile Kashmir Zone on Twitter said that, “SLR recovered from today’sencounter is the same looted from minority guard at Zainpora Shopian on 11/12/ 2018,”.

Earlier, a joint team of Police and Army had launched a cordon and search operation in upper reaches of Tral woods after having specific information about presence of militants.(GNS)

