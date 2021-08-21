Three JeM militants killed in Tral Gunfight: IGP Kashmir

Srinagar: Three militant of Jash-e-Mohammad outfit were killed in an encounter in woods of Nagbaeran area of Tral in Awantipora of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that three militant of JeM have been killed in Tral upper reaches.

However their identity couldn’t be established yet, IGP added.

Earlier, reports said that a joint team of Police and Army launched a cordon and search operation in Tral woods.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

