South Kashmir: Encounter breaks out in Tral woods in Awantipora

Srinagar:Gunfight has started between militants and security forces in in upper reaches of forest area of Nagbarean Tral in Awantipora of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Reports said that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in woods of Tral.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

A senior police officer also confirmed about exchange of firing between militants and government forces.(GNS)

