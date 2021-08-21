BGSBU conducts entrance test for five PG programs

Rajouri: Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri conducted entrance tests for admission to five postgraduate programs including MSC Zoology, MSC Botony, MSC Environmental Sciences, MSS Mathematics and MSC Physics.

Entrance test was conducted at two centres located at BGSB University Rajouri and University of Kashmir, Srinagar.

Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Akbar Masood inspected the examination centre at main campus Rajouri and took stock of arrangements made for the appearing candidates.

On the occasion, Akbar said that to bring more transparency, the university has decided to return question booklets to the candidates and the key of each of the courses will be uploaded on the university website.

“Further the applicants may file an objection, if any, on the veracity of the uploaded key along with valid documentary evidence to support the contention on the email ID of the concerned subject HoD positively by August 23,2021 by 3:00 pm,” he said.

“Any complaint without any supporting documentary evidence or received after the expiry of the last date will not be entertained,” the VC said.

Akbar also said that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure that all mandatory COVID-19 related guidelines in vogue particularly wearing of the mask by all concerned are followed during the conduct of the entrance test.

The Vice Chancellor expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the entrance test.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the BGSBU websites for latest updates.

