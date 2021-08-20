Khrew Gunfight: Two militants killed, search operation on

Srinagar: Two militants of outfit Hizbul- Mujahideen were killed in an encounter in Krew area of Pampore in Awantipora of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Friday.

Official sources said that two militants were killed, however their identity couldn’t be established yet.

As per the sources both slain militants were associated with Hizb.

Earlier, reports sais that a joint team of Police, Army and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation in Krew.

As the joint team of forces approached towards the suspected spot, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.(GNS)

