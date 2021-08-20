Ashura observed peacefully in Valley

SRINAGAR: Amid partial restrictions, the Ashura procession on the 10th day of Muharram was peacefully taken out on Thursday in many parts of Kashmir. Eyewitnesses told Kashmir Reader that a procession was taken out from Bota Kadal which culminated at Zadibal in Srinagar. From many other places processions were taken out which also culminated at Zadibal.

The government had imposed restrictions at many places including at Abi Guzar, Khanyar, Hawal, Lal Chowk, Jahangir Chowk, Kothi Bagh, Habba Kadal, Nowhatta and others.

Mourners, in thousands, marching in procession and chanting religious slogans on the streets of Srinagar were seen. On Tuesday, dozens of mourners had been detained by police as they attempted to take out a procession in Lal Chowk. Police had also resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charge on the day. Thursday, however, remained peaceful.

A prominent Shia religious leader from north Kashmir’s Pattan was detained a day before the Youm-e-Ashura. Manzoor Ahmad Malik, who has studied religion and philosophy for 20 years in Iran, was detained after he was summoned to Pattan police station. Muzamil, his cousin, told Kashmir Reader that he was asked by police to present himself at the police station, but he was not released later.

Markets were also partially open, but there was no rush of customers. A shopkeeper told Kashmir Reader that the sales of the day were not even one percent of a normal business day. Public and private transport, however, remained normal on the roads. Government offices were shut, too.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar and other officers visited downtown Srinagar and interacted with Muharram mourners. Police also set up a water and refreshment point at Zadibal for people participating in Muharram processions. Many similar stalls where water and other drinks were distributed were seen set up at several places by civilians.

