Army officer, unidentified militant killed in Rajouri gunfight

Jammu: A Junior Commissioned Officer of Army and an unidentified militant were killed in a fierce gunfight in Rajouri district on Thursday, officials said.

Police and army had launched a search operation in the Thanamandi belt following inputs about the presence of militants there, officials said.

“Based on specific input, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Indian Army and JKP on in village Danna, Thanamandi,” Defence Ministry Public Relations Officer (PRO), Jammu, Lt Col Devender Anand said in a statement.

“During the search operation, the search party led by Junior Commissioned Officer, Subedar Ram Singh was fired upon by (militant) from a nearby densely forested area,” he said, adding, “The Junior Commissioned Officer immediately retaliated the fire and in the ensuing fire fight, one (militant) was neutralised while Subedar Ram Singh suffered a gunshot wound.”

The JCO was provided immediate first aid and evacuated to the nearest Hospital, he said. However he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

He said Singh (46) belonged to Village-Salana, Post Office- Bajwar, District- Pauri Garhwal, Uttarkhand. “He is survived by his wife, son & daughter. Subedar Ram Singh was a brave and highly motivated soldier.”

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the forces who retaliated, he said.

Talking to mediapersons, SSP Rajouri Sheema Nabi Qasba said the operation was going on.

This is the second gunfight between militants and security personnel in August this year.

On August 6 this year, two LeT militants were killed in an encounter with joint team of police and army in the Thanamandi belt. GNS

