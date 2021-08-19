Soldier Injured In Gunfight In Rajouri

Jammu: A soldier was injured, reported critically, in a gunfight which erupted between militants and joint team of police and army in Thanamandi area in Rajouri district.

Official sources said that the gunfight started in Kalas area of Thanamandi after a contact was established with militants by a joint searching party of army and police. In the ensuing gunfight, they said, one soldier was injured and was subsequently evacuated to hospital, reportedly in critical condition.

Meanwhile the operation was continuing when this report was filed. Reported two militants have also been killed but official confirmation was awaited.

Army’s defence ministry spokesman based in Jammu said that details were awaited. He did not confirm or reject information as regards injury to the soldier. Emerging story. More details awaited. (GNS)

