Rajouri Gunfight: JCO killed, another solider injured

Jammu: A Junior Comissioned Officer of army was killed while another trooper was injured in an ongoing gunfight in Thanamandi area in Rajouri district.

PRO army said that one JCO of Rashtriya Rifles received serious bullet wound. He was shifted to nearby medical facility where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Earlier, a gunfight started in Kalas area of Thanamandi after a contact was established with militants by a joint searching party of army and police.

In the ensuing gunfight, they said, one soldier was injured and was subsequently evacuated to hospital, reportedly in critical condition. (GNS)

