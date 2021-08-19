HC issues directions for maintenance of parks, green spaces

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday directed government authorities to prohibit the use of plastic and plastic material in all parks and green spaces, while also directing for complete prohibition of construction in these spaces.

The court pointed out to authorities that there is a need to maintain parks and green spaces, so no plastic or plastic material can be thrown in such spaces except in dustbins, which have to be cleared periodically.

The court said there is also a need to minimise illegal constructions allegedly being carried out in some of the parks/ open spaces.

“We direct authorities to ensure that all boundary walls of the parks be kept transparent so that people from outside can have an eye on the activities inside,” the court said.

The court also said that authorities should undertake construction of sufficient washrooms and toilets at appropriate places to be earmarked by some expert in each park and to construct proper pathways wherever feasible.

“In addition to the above, we direct that the authorities will take effective steps in accordance with law for the removal of all encroachments or unauthorised constructions from all parks and green spaces and ensure that no construction in the vicinity is raised without the proper permission/ sanction of the map by the competent authority,” the court recorded.

Meantime, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar was directed to consider the feasibility of having at least a quarterly meeting of all the authorities responsible for maintaining and developing various parks and gardens, including the heritage gardens, so as to coordinate their working and to record the minutes thereof for submission before the court if necessary.

“The Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, as well as of Jammu are directed to submit periodical reports with regard to the progress of the work of the Divisional Level Committees constituted vide order dated 14 September, 2018,” the court directed.

The court will again hear the matter on 22 September.

