100 Covid cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Rajouri was reported in J&K on Wednesday while 100 fresh cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 74 were reported in Kashmir Division and 26 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

It added that 132 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 32 from Jammu Division and 100 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1125 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 24 new cases and currently has 250 active cases, with 32 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 5 new cases and currently has 78 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 6 new cases and currently has 64 active cases, with 15 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 34 active cases, with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 9 new cases and currently has 36 active cases, with 11 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 4 new cases and has 39 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 49 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 9 new cases and has 65 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 7 new cases and has 39 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 1 new case and currently has 5 active cases with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 5 new cases, Udhampur 4, Kathua zero, Samba 1, Rajouri 5, Doda 6, and Kishtwar 5, Poonch 0, Ramban 0 and Reasi reported 0.

