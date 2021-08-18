KPC, KPPA condemn police assault on media persons covering Muharram procession

Srinagar: The Kashmir Press Club has condemned the assault by police on media persons who were covering a Muharram procession in Srinagar on Tuesday.

“The club demands that the police authorities take action against the concerned policemen involved in the incident and sensitise their rank and file to respect the media freedom,” the press club said in a statement.

Scores of media persons were on Tuesday reportedly thrashed by policemen when they were performing their professional duties at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar.

The media persons, including photojournalists, were covering the Muharram procession at Jahangir Chowk today, when cops from Shergari Police Station beat them brutally “without any provocation”, the Kashmir Press Club said.

Observing that the media persons were performing their professional duty, the club in its statement termed the police action as uncalled for and unfortunate.

“The Club reiterates that the police authorities need to respect the freedom of the press as enshrined under the Constitution and ensure strict disciplinary action against the guilty policemen involved in the incident,” it said.

Kashmir Press Photographers Association (KPPA) in a statement issued condemned the use of force by police on the photojournalists while they were dispatching their professional duties covering the Ashoora procession.

KPPA termed the action unjustified and uncalled for stating that it was highly unfortunate that the Police was thrashing the photojournalists from performing their professional duties.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print