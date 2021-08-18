BJP Sarpanch held with pistol in Qaimoh Kulgam

Kulgam: A Sarpanch affiliated with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was arrested while a pistol was recovered from his possession at his home in Qaimoh area of South Kashmir’s Kulgam on Wednesday afternoon.

Sources said that acting on specific inputs, the security forces carried out searches at his home.

During the search, the Sarpanch was arrested and a pistol recovered from him was also seized.

The Sarpanch has been identified as Aqib Shafi, son of Mohammad Safi Baddar from Kawaki Bazar, Qaimoh—(KNO)

