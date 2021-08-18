83 fresh cases, 1 death in J&K

Srinagar: One Covid related death from Doda was reported in J&K on Tuesday while 83 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 45 were reported in Kashmir Division and 38 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

The bulletin added that 153 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 58 from Jammu Division and 95 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1158 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 17 new cases and currently has 258 active cases, with 55 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 5 new cases and currently has 82 active cases, with 3 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 3 new cases and currently has 73 active cases, with 13 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 4 new cases and currently has 39 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 4 new cases and currently has 38 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported 2 new cases and has 38 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 54 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 3 new cases and has 61 active cases with 10 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 3 new cases and has 36 active cases with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported zero new cases and currently has 6 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 9 new cases, Udhampur zero, Kathua 1, Samba zero, Rajouri 8, Doda 7, and Kishtwar 5, Poonch 5, Ramba 0, and Reasi reported 3 new cases

