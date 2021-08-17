UN chief urges Security Council to protect human rights

United Nations: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Security Council on Monday to “use all tools at its disposal to suppress the global terrorist threat in Afghanistan” and guarantee that basic human rights will be respected, Reuters reported.

“We are receiving chilling reports of severe restrictions on human rights throughout the country. I am particularly concerned by accounts of mounting human rights violations against the women and girls of Afghanistan,” he told the 15-member council. “We cannot and must not abandon the people of Afghanistan,” he said.

Urges Taliban to exercise restraint to protect lives

I urge all parties especially the Taliban to exercise utmost restraint to protect lives and to ensure that humanitarian needs can be met. The conflict has forced hundreds of thousands from their homes: UN Secretary-General António Guterres at emergency UNSC meeting on Afghanistan

PTI

