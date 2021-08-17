Media men thrashed while covering Muharram procession at Jahangir Chowk

Srinagar: Scores of media persons were on Tuesday allegedly thrashed by the policemen when they were performing their processional duties at Jehangir Chowk in Srinagar.

Waseem Andrabi, a photojournalist, working with Hindustan Times, said said that the media men were covering Muharram procession at Jahangir Chowk today.

However, he said that the policemen from Shergari Police Station led by Station House Officer (SHO) beat them to the pulp for no reasons. “We were even told that FIR will be registered against us,” he said.

Andrabi said that he along with scores of media men were thrashed while covering the Muharram procession today, which was foiled by the authorities. “We were performing our professional duties, which is not a crime,” he said—(KNO)

