BGSBU to hold entrance test on August 21

Rajouri:Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University Rajouri will conduct entrance test for admission to Five Postgraduate programs including MSc. Zoology, MSc. Botany, MSc. Environmental sciences, MSc.Mathematics and MSc. Physics on August 21, 2021. Prof. Akbar Masood, Vice Chancellor of the University said that to facilitate the applicants, the University has established two centres , one at University of Kashmir, Srinagar and the other at BGSBU campus Rajouri. Applicants from Kashmir division will be required to appear in the test centre set up at the University of Kashmir and the remaining candidates have to appear at the test centre set up at BGSBU campus Rajouri. However , a provision has been made that in case a candidate wishes to appear in a specific centre other than what has been notified the applicant has to inform the concerned HoD before August 18, 2021. The Vice Chancellor informed that free transport facility shall be provided to the candidates appearing in the test centre set up at BGSBU campus Rajouri from U Morh, opposite Peer Panjaal hotel to University campus. Prof. Akbar further informed that to bring more transparency , the University has decided to return question booklets to the candidates and the key of each of the courses will be uploaded on University website. Further, The applicants may file objection, if any, on the veracity of the uploaded key along with valid documentary evidence to support the contention on the email ID of the concerned subject HoD positively by August23,2021 by 3:00pm. The Vice Chancellor said that necessary instructions have been issued to ensure that all mandatory Covid-19 related guidelines in vogue particularly wearing of the mask by all concerned are followed during the conduct of the Entrance Test.

