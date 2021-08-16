2 Covid deaths, 97 fresh cases in J&K

Srinagar: Two Covid related deaths from Kupwara and Rajouri district were reported on Sunday while 97 fresh Covid cases were detected during the last 24 hours in JK, the official daily bulletin said.

Of the new cases, 76 were reported in Kashmir Division and 21 in Jammu Division, the bulletin said.

The bulletin added that 110 patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in the last 24 hours, including 45 from Jammu Division and 65 from Kashmir Division. J&K currently has 1288 active cases, it said.

Providing district-wise breakup, the bulletin said that Srinagar reported 28new cases and currently has 323 active cases, with 31 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Baramulla reported 2 new cases and currently has 73 active cases, with 2 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Budgam reported 10 new cases and currently has 83 active cases, with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Pulwama reported 5 new cases and currently has 43 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kupwara reported 3 new case and currently has 37 active cases, with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Anantnag reported zero new cases and has 35 active cases, with 4 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Bandipora reported 4 new cases and has 51 active cases, with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Ganderbal reported 11 new cases and has 76 active cases with 5 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Kulgam reported 11 new cases and has 40 active cases with 9 patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Shopian reported 2 new cases and currently has 7 active cases with zero patients recovering in the last 24 hours.

Jammu district reported 4 new cases, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, were reported zero cases, Rajouri 3, Doda 8, Kishtwar 2, Poonch 2, Ramban 1, and Reasi 1.

