Indian, Pakistani troops exchange sweets along LoC on Pak’s I-Day

Srinagar: Indian Army personnel on Saturday greeted their Pakistani counterparts on their nation’s Independence Day and exchanged sweets along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kashmir.

The sweets were presented by the Indian Army personnel to their Pakistani counterparts at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point in Tangdhar sector in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

“On August 14, the Indian Army as a warm gesture, presented sweets to the Pakistan Army at Chilehana Tithwal Crossing Point to extend best wishes to Pakistan on their Independence Day displaying the will to maintain peace along the LoC,” an army official said.

He said over the years, India has continuously endeavoured to strengthen the bilateral relations with Pakistan through goodwill gestures like this one across the spectrum to ensure peace and tranquility in the region.

“The Awam (people) has appreciated the efforts of the Indian Army to maintain peace in the villages along the LoC. These positive endeavours by the Indian Army will further the cause towards prolonged peace along the LoC,” the official said.

PTI

