Security tightened across Kashmir ahead of I-Day

Srinagar: Security has been beefed up in Kashmir ahead of the Independence Day celebrations as the forces are resorting to technical surveillance including the use of drones to monitor the situation, officials said on Friday.

Police and paramilitary forces have been deployed in strength at many places in the city and elsewhere in the Valley to thwart any attempts by militants to disrupt the celebrations, they said.

The officials said a random search of vehicles and checking and frisking of people is being carried out at several places across the valley, especially around the venues of the August 15 functions.

They said the main function will be held at Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium here and Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha will preside over it.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said all security arrangements have been put in place across the valley and the forces are on alert.

There is checking, frisking, and drone surveillance on the people. We are using technical surveillance. We will ensure an incident-free function in every district, including Srinagar, Kumar told reporters here.

He said people should not feel any fear and participate in the functions.

“Pakistan is always instigating militants to stop people, by carrying out terror incidents. Do not be afraid, your force is ready and we will provide security,” the IGP said.

Kumar was speaking to reporters at the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium where a full-dress rehearsal took place. The function was presided over by Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K Pole.

Pole hoisted the national flag and took salute at the March past, the officials said.

He also inspected the parade on the occasion, they added. The officials said that contingents of various security forces participated in the march-past. Various senior civil administration and police officers were present on the occasion, they said.

As a precautionary measure, the security forces had sealed a road link — from Sonwar Chowk to TRC Chowk — around the venue and the traffic was diverted via other routes, the officials said.

PTI

