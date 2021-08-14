Professor Shakil Romshoo appointed as IUST’s Vice Chancellor

Srinagar:Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo has been appointed as the Vice Chancellor of Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora.

 

As per the Government Order No. LGS/Apptt.VC/IUST/2021/3325-29; Dated: August 14, 2021, issued from Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat (Raj Bhavan), the appointment was made in exercise of the powers vested under Statute 2 (1) of the Schedule appended to the Islamic University of Science and Technology (IUST) Act, 2005.

 

“I, Manoj Sinha, Chancellor, Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, Kashmir, hereby appoint Professor Shakil Ahmad Romshoo, Department of Earth Sciences, University of Kashmir as Vice Chancellor of the Islamic University of Science & Technology, Awantipora, Kashmir for a period of three years with effect from the date he takes over charge, on the terms and conditions to be notified separately,” the order read.

 

 

