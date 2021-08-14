LG, Cong, Mehbooba condemn attack

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday condemned the attack on a BJP leader’s house in Rajouri district which left a three-year-old child dead, and said the perpetrators of the heinous act will be brought to justice soon.

“My deepest condolences to family & prayers for early recovery of injured. Perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice soon, the LG said on Twitter.

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack.

“Condemn the grenade attack in Rajouri in which a four year old child was killed & several others injured. My sympathies with their loved ones,” she said.

The Congress condemned the attack and said security needed to be beefed up in the entire district, especially in view of reports of fresh attempts of infiltrations from across the Line of Control.

J&K Congress’s chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma condemned the attack and expressed shock over the death of the child.

“We demand the security be further beefed up in the entire district in view of the reports of fresh attempts of infiltration from across the border,” he said.

“We are united in the fight against terrorists and their mentors across the border,” he said.

PTI

