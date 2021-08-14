Enhance security: BJP’s minority morcha

SRINAGAR: BJP chief spokesperson for the party’s Minority Morcha, Hilal Jan, has appealed to the government to enhance the security of political activists in Jammu and Kashmir.

Jan while condemning the attack on a BJP leader’s house in Rajouri and the killing of a husband-wife duo in Anantnag last week said that many peace loving people working for the betterment of nation have been killed by terrorists.

“Pro-India political workers have been soft targets by terrorists, which needs to be dealt with strictly,” Jan said, adding that several families have been devastated in Kashmir in such attacks.

Jan appealed to the Lt Governor to strengthen the security provided to political workers.

