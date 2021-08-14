Drones used for surveillance over Anchar, Soura: Police

Srinagar: Srinagar Police has pressed into service drones to keep watch over Anchar and adjacent areas of Soura Srinagar ahead of Independence Day.

A police statement said that police carried out a successful drone surveillance exercise over Anchar and adjacent areas. “Several high-end drones are being utilised for the said purpose. The drone surveillance is being used within the 2-kilometre radius in/around Anchar Soura,” it said.

A police team led by the SP Hazratbal along with SHO Soura and the experts used the drones from SKIMS Park, the police said. “Aerial surveillance helps to keep a close watch on the suspects. It also helps to further strengthen the security cover that is put in place,” the statement said.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print