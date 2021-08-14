Afghanistan is spinning out of control: UN chief

United Nations,: Voicing concern that Afghanistan is spinning out of control , UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called on the Taliban to immediately halt the offensive and asserted that seizing power through military force is a “losing proposition” and can only lead to prolonged civil war and the complete isolation of the war-torn nation.

The Taliban has captured Herat and Kandahar, the country’s second and third largest cities. As the Taliban insurgents increasingly gain ground in Afghanistan, some accounts state that 60 per cent of the country’s territory is under their control.

There is growing concern that Kabul too could fall into the hands of the Taliban soon.

Even for a country that has tragically known generations of conflict, Afghanistan is in the throes of yet another chaotic and desperate chapter an incredible tragedy for its long-suffering people,” Guterres said on Friday.

“Afghanistan is spinning out of control, he said, voicing concern over the grave situation” in the country.

The UN chief called on the Taliban, which is rapidly taking control over provincial capitals across the country, to immediately

