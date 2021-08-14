3-year-old injured in grenade attack on BJP leader’s house dies

Jammu: A three-year-old child succumbed to injuries he sustained after militants lobbed a grenade on the residence of a BJP leader in Rajouri, officials said Friday.

Veer was among the seven members of BJP leader Jasbir Singh’s family who were injured in the attack on his house in Khandli area of the district last night, they said.

Veer succumbed to his injuries during treatment at the government medical college hospital in Rajouri around midnight, sources said.

The body been handed over to the family for last rites, they said.

The BJP strongly condemned the attack and appealed to the police to immediately arrest those responsible for it. The incident triggered protests by locals and the BJP leader’s kin who alleged Singh was not provided enough security.

Singh was also injured in the attack.

PTI

