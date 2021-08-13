Unidentified man injured in a road accident near Kandizal by pass

PAMPORE, August 13:

An unidentified man was on Friday injured in a road accident near Kandizal Pampore area of Kakapora in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district, reports said. He has been shifted to Sub district hospital for medical treatment by locals.

The identity of the injured person is yet to be ascertained as he is injured and not able to talk. Moreover, no identity proof is lying with him, a Registard Medical Officer Dr Mohammad Ashraf told Kashmir Reader.

Anybody having any information regarding the injured person may contact SDH Pampore or Police Control Room Kashmir on 100.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print