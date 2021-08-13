Kulgam Gunfight Ends, Traffic On Highway Being Restored

Srinagar:The gunfight at Malpora Mir Bazar in Kulgam district of south Kashmir ended on Friday and traffic on Srinagar-Jammu highway shall be resumed, police said.

“Operation is over now,” a senior police officer said. “A major tragedy has been averted before the Independence Day,” he said, adding, “Srinagar-Jammu highway will open for traffic.”

The encounter had ensued after militants fired upon convoy of BSF on Srinagar-Jammu Highway near Malpora Mir Bazar area of Kulgam at around 1500 hours. However, the fire was retaliated by ROP party of Police and security forces, police said.

“Reinforcement of Police and Army reached immediately and cordoned off the area. Besides, the joint party ensured not to give any chance to (militants) to escape from the spot and they managed to took shelter in a nearby huge building.”

The holed up militants fired indiscriminately upon the joint party of Police, army and CRPF which was retaliated, leading to an encounter.

“Due to indiscriminate firing by (militants), one CRPF, one Army personnel and two civilians received gunshot injuries and all the injured were immediately evacuated to hospital for treatment,” police had said.

IGP Kashmir and GoC Victor Force immediately reached to encounter site, supervised and gave further directions to field officers, the spokesman said.

In the morning, body of one militant was recovered. Details as regards second militant were awaited when this report was filed. (GNS)

