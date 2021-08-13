Kulgam Encounter: 01 militants killed, search operation on

Srinagar: A militant has been killed in a gunfight at Malpora Mirbazaar area of Southern district of Kulgam on Friday.

Quoting Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar, the official Twitter handle of Kashmir Zone Police wrote, “So far one militant killed. Complete search of building yet to be done: IGP Kashmir”.

Yesterday militant attacked a BSF convoy along Jammu-Srinagar highway near Malpora Mirbazar area in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

Officials said that militants were trapped after they fired upon BSF convey at NHW Kulgam.

As per the official sources militants took shelter in nearby Godown after they attacked the BSF convoy.

Two civilians and a paramilitary soldier was injured yesterday.(GNS)

