Has Sindh Nallah been demarcated yet? HC asks govt

Srinagar: The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Thursday directed Government authorities to inform the court about the completion of demarcation of the Sindh Nalla (river) and actions taken for the removal of encroachments identified earlier.

A division bench of Chief Justice Pankaj Mithal and Justice Sanjay Dhar passed this direction after Amicus Curie Nadeem Qadri told the court that there are ways/suggestions to prevent the pollution of River Sindh.

The court directed him to bring those suggestions on record, and Advocate General DC Raina was directed to take up the matter with the Government and submit his response.

“However, before submitting the response, if necessary, the Advocate General may have a meeting with the concerned officers and if necessary, may even invite the Amicus Curie for discussion therein,” the division bench said.

“Amicus Curie may file the suggestions before the Court within a period of ten days,” the bench said.

Apart from this, the bench noted that there is already an order directing for the demarcation of the Sindh Nalla (river) passed in the year 2013 and the respondents have been notifying that the task is underway and would be shortly completed.

“Advocate General may inform the Court about the completion of demarcation of the Sindh Nalla (river) and actions taken for the removal of encroachment figured out earlier. In the meantime, the authorities will address all other issues regarding the Sindh Nalla (river) and file response accordingly,” the court directed.

Earlier in 2011, a public interest litigation PIL) was filed to prevent encroachment and pollution in river Sindh. It was pointed out that many illegal structures have been erected near the vicinity of the water body.

