Policeman kills colleague after quarrael in Jammu’s Kathua

Jammu: A police constable was killed by his colleague after the duo fought over some issue late on Wednesday night in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reliable sources said that, “A police constable identified as Mohammad Younis of Reasi died when his colleague Constable Iqbal Singh of Hiranagar fired at him after a quarrel. Singh fired 4 to 5 bullets at his colleague killing him on the spot.”

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kathua Ramesh Kotwal said that the two policemen exchanged heated words over some issue after returning to their barracks from duty in District Police Line Kathua.

“In a fit of anger, one of them shot at another with an official Ak-47 rifle leaving the one dead on the spot,” he said.

The accused cop was overpowered and later arrested.

“We are investigating the matter,” SSP said—(KNO)

