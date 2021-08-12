‘Light to moderate rainfall in JK on Aug 14, 15’

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast light to moderate rainfall at widespread places of JK on August 14 and 15.

An official from the department said that there were 60% chances of a brief spell of light rain at scattered places of JK on coming Saturday.

“There is a possibility of 75% of light to moderate rain at widespread places in JK on Sunday,” he said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of 18.6 degree Celsius against 18.3 degree Celsius normal for this time of the year.

Jammu recorded a low of 26.5 degree Celsius against the normal of 25.1 degree Celsius for this time of JK’s winter capital.

He said Pahalgam recorded 12.4 degrees Celsius while Gulmarg, the world-famous skiing resort in north Kashmir was the coldest place in JK as it recorded a low temperature of 11.8degree Celsius against 12.1 degree Celsius normal for the area during this time of the season.

Qazigund, the gate town of Kashmir, recorded minimum of 14.7 degree Celsius while Kokernag had a low of 13.9 degree Celsius, he said.

Kupwara town recorded a low of 16.3 degrees Celsius against normal of 17.3 degrees Celsius, the official added.

Agencies

