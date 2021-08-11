Youth commits suicide in Uri

Baramulla:

A youth commited suicide in border Tehsil Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Wednesday morning, officials said.

They said that on Wednesday morning a family of Gawalta village of Uri found their son hanging inside the room, the family members and other people immediately shift him to nearby hospital where he was declared dead. The deceased youth was identified as Asrar Ahmad Abasi 19 son of Nazir Ahmad Abasi of Gawalta Uri.

Meanwhile, police station Uri registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigation is going on.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print