Youth allegedly murdered in Rajouri village: Officials

Rajouri: A 28-year-old youth hailing was allegedly murdered in his house in Chakli village of Rajouri district, officials said here on Wednesday.

An official said that the victim identified as Ankush Sharma son of Bachan Kumar, a resident of Chakli was found dead inside his home.

He said that the victim was sleeping in his house when on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday at around 1 AM, a group of three to four assailants entered his house and attacked him using sharp edged weapon.

In this attack, officials said, victim received serious injuries on neck, face and shoulder and eventually died.

The official said that Police have taken up the investigation of the matter—(KNO)

