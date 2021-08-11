Two arrested for militant funding in Poonch

Jammu: Two persons were arrested on the charge of militant funding in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district after Rs 25.81 lakh was recovered from them, officials said on Tuesday.

On a specific information, a police team along with Army personnel raided several locations in Kanga Bhrooti village near the Line of Control on Tuesday and seized Rs 25,81,500, they said.

They arrested two people, identified as Mohammad Shakeel and Mohammad Alyas, they said.

The money was meant for terror financing, they said.

An FIR has been registered at Mendhar police station and further investigation is going on, they said.

PTI

