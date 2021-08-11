No entry to Baba Reshi shrine without vaccine or negative test

Fine of Rs 1,000 if rule flouted: Admin

Baramulla: Authorities in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district have imposed restrictions on entry to the famous Sufi shrine of Baba Reshi in Tangmarg area of the district.

An order passed by District Magistrate Baramulla Bopinder Kumar reads that the restrictions have been imposed under Section 34 of National Disaster Management Act 2005.

The order reads that only vaccinated persons or persons possessing negative test report of RAT/RTPCR conducted within 48 hours shall be allowed to enter tourist destination Baba Reshi. “Enforcement squads constituted vide order number DMB/PS COVID 19/2021/1079-93, dated on 10/08/2021, shall impose a fine of rupees 1000/- on persons found violating this order,” it adds.

SDM Gulmarg and SDPO Tangmarg shall ensure the enforcement of this order with immediate effect, the order reads.

Earlier, the district administration has ordered similar restrictions for visitors to Gulmarg tourist resort.

Hundreds and thousands of people regularly visit Baba Reshi shrine and its surrounding forest areas in Tangmarg subdivision of this north Kashmir district.

