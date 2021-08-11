Many civilians sustain minor injuries in Srinagar grenade attack

Journalist arrested with grenades in bag near Makkah Market

Srinagar: Ten civilians sustained minor splinter injuries after suspected militants hurled a grenade toward a security bunker in Srinagar city centre area on Tuesday.

The incident occurred between Amirakadal and Hari Singh High Street.

An official said that the grenade was tossed towards an SSB Bunker that missed the target and after hitting a vehicle fell on the ground with a loud explosion.

Hospital sources told news agency Kashmir News Trust that at least 10 persons including a non-local woman from Kolkata were brought to hospital with minor splinter injuries. Sources added that all the injured are stable and most of them have been discharged from the hospital.

A police statement issued later said that following the grenade attack, all the entry/exit points in and around Lal Chowk area were sealed and all the Nakas/checkpoints across Srinagar were activated. “During the intensive checking, a joint naka party near Makkah Market apprehended a suspicious person and upon the search of his bag recovered 02 live grenades. He has been identified as Adil Farooq Bhat son of Farooq Ahmad Bhat resident of Khrew Pampore, a journalist working as Sub-Editor with CNS News Agency,” the police stated.

“It is pertinent to mention that the arrestee Adil Farooq was arrested earlier also in Feb-2019 and detained under PSA for his involvement in providing logistics as well as other support to the active terrorists operating in Khrew area,” the statement added.

With inputs from agencies

