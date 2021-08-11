Ladakh reports 7 new Covid cases

Leh, Aug 11 Ladakh recorded seven fresh COVID-19 cases taking the union territory’s tally to 20,407, while active cases stood at 74, officials said on Wednesday.

Ladakh has registered 207 Covid-related deaths — 149 in Leh and 58 in Kargil — since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. A total of 20,121 patients have recovered till date.

Of the seven new Covid cases reported on Tuesday, six were from Leh and one from Kargil. A total of 2,033 samples — 1,156 from Leh and 877 from Kargil — were found negative for the coronavirus, they said.

No death from Covid was reported in Ladakh on Tuesday.

Nine patients were discharged from hospitals on Tuesday — eight in Leh and one in Kargil.

The total number of active COVID-19 cases in Ladakh stood at 74, with 55 of these in Leh and 19 in Kargil district.

