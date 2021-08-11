JKSSB Advertises More Than 19000 Posts Under ARP

Srinagar:

The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) under its Accelerated Recruitment Programme has advertised more than 19000 posts of various cadres/ categories relating to different departments and in recent months conducted examination for about 12500 posts, the recruitment board spokesperson said.

To continue the selection process, the JKSSB has scheduled Computer Based Written Test (CBT) Examination for more than 1200 posts advertised vide Advertisement Notification No. 02 of 2021 w.e.f. 17.08.2021 to 24.08.2021 (8:00 AM onwards) at various Examination centres in Jammu, Srinagar, Budgam and Baramulla. The aforesaid examination is scheduled to be conducted in multiple batches and approximately, 72,000 online applications have been received under 162 different item numbers.

About 61,000 unique candidates are scheduled to appear at 36 different locations/venues in Kashmir and Jammu Division, the spokesperson in the statement said .

Underlining that, it come to the notice of the Board that some unscrupulous elements/ vested interests are exploiting the innocent youth and trying to dupe gullible candidates by using various deceptive means including making false promises of securing jobs either through influence or use of unfair means or by spreading motivated and mischievous information for ulterior considerations, the spokesperson has said adding that aspiring candidates are cautioned against the activities of such vested interests and are advised not to fall prey to the designs of such unscrupulous elements.

The candidates who are being approached by such unscrupulous elements in any matter pertaining to recruitments of JKSSB are advised to immediately report about such persons to the JKSSB without any delay, he said adding “The JKSSB will appreciate if specific information about such unscrupulous elements along with evidence is furnished to the Board, enabling it to take appropriate legal action.”

The identity of such candidates who will report about the unscrupulous elements shall be kept confidential.

The J&K SSB has maintained highest standards of transparency and conducted biggest ever examinations in the history of J&K UT in a successful manner. There is a transparent and institutionalized mechanism in place in JKSSB for making recruitments, purely on the basis of merit, and information/notices regarding the same are being uploaded on the official website from time-to-time, the spokesperson said.

The candidates are advised to visit official website of the Board www.jkssb.nic.in only, for authentic/verified updates/ information, he further said. (GNS)

