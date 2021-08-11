Crime Branch arrested fake two Ayush doctors

Srinagar : The Crime Branch Kashmir arrested Dr. Zahoor Ahmad Tantary, Self-Styled Sr. Vice President and Dr. Shabir Ahmad Parray, Vice President of fake Ayush Doctors Association. Crime branchregistered case FIR No. 34/2021 U/S 420,120-B, 506 RPC r/w 5 (2) PC Act of Police Station Crime Branch Kashmir.

The accused persons were produced before the Court of Anti Corruption Srinagar who granted 07 days Police custody for further investigation.

Meanwhile, Anti Corruption Court, Srinagar rejected the Anticipatory bail of the other accused persons namely Dr. Mushtaq Ahmad Parray, Dr. Farooq Ahmad Naqashbandi, Dr. Mohammad Amin Kawa, Dr. Javid Hussain Magloo, Dr. Riyaz Ahmad Teli and Dr. Shiraz Ahmad Lone, Self-Styled Office Bearers of the Fake Association.

