Arms, ammo recovered during search ops near LoC in Gurez: Officials

Bandipora:The security forces on Wednesday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition near the Line of Control (LoC) in Tarbal village of Gurez in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district, official sources said here.

Official sources said that the recovery was made during a search and cordon operation jointly conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir police and Army in Govind Nallah along the LoC in Tarbal village.

They said that the recovery includes 3 AK-47 rifles, 12 AK magazines, 2 Pistols, 4 Pistol magazines, 350 AK rounds, 200 Pistol rounds, 18 grenades and other incriminating material.

“A case has been registered and further investigation has been taken up,” they said—(KNO)

