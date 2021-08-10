Their sacrifices won’t go waste: BJP

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir BJP president Ravinder Raina Monday condemned the killing of a party leader and his wife by militants in Anantnag district and said their sacrifices will not go waste.

BJP sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Dar and his wife Jawahira were shot dead by militants inside their rented accommodation in Anantnag town of south Kashmir.

Raina said the perpetrators of the “cowardly attack” would not escape the punishment at the hands of law-enforcement agencies.

“Once again the coward Pakistani-sponsored militants have bled Kashmir by killing our Kisan Morcha leader and his wife. Both of them were active members of the BJP and enthusiastically took part in the functions to mark the second anniversary of the revocation of Article 370 on August 5 and raised the Tricolour,” Raina told PTI.

“They have sacrificed their lives for the nation and we will not allow their sacrifices to go waste,” Raina said.

He said Pakistan and militants supported by it are conspiring to turn the Kashmir valley into a graveyard but “our police, paramilitary forces and the Army are determined to root out terrorism and bring peace to the valley”.

“Our forces have launched a hunt and they will avenge the killings by eliminating those responsible for the act,” Raina said, adding those who indulge in violence are enemies of “humanity as well as Islam”.

Meanwhile, on the NIA raids on Jamaat-e-Islami members across Jammu and Kashmir over the past two days, Raina said, “Anyone who has violated the law of the land cannot escape punishment.”

In an apparent rebuttal to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti describing the raids a “self-goal” by the Centre, the BJP leader said “some leaders are making unnecessary noises and they should go for self-introspection”.

“Our country is ruled by law, and anyone violating these rules and conspiring against the country will not be spared,” he asserted. “The government has tightened the noose around the violators of law who brought bombs and guns and killed innocent people.”

“Now all Central government laws are implemented in the Union Territory of J&K and the conspiracies of the separatists will not succeed,” Raina said.

PTI

