Govt building gutted in fire in 2017 abandoned by govt

BUDGAM: The Roads and Buildings (R&B) department has failed to renovate a government building which was gutted in accidental fire in September 2017 in Beerwah tehsil of Budgam district.

Not only does the dilapidated building stand as an eyesore in the town, the offices functioning there have been forced to operate from rented accommodations elsewhere.

This government building had offices of three departments — Social Welfare, JK Board of School Education, and Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS).

After the building was gutted in a fire incident, these three offices had shifted to private buildings and are still functioning from the rented accommodations.

Abdul Hamid, a local resident, told Kashmir Reader that this building has become a safe haven for drug addicts. “People are also parking their vehicles there,” he complained.

Ahmad said that most people are not aware about the new location of the new offices since they shifted out of the building.

Other locals said that the government should take necessary steps for the renovation of the gutted building and construct boundary walls around it, so that it is not encroached on.

Sub District Magistrate (SDM) Beerwah, Syed Mohammad Kataria, told Kashmir Reader that he will look into the matter and will take necessary steps.

Zubair Ahmad, Assistant Executive Engineer at Roads and Buildings department in Beerwah, told Kashmir Reader that a DPR (Detailed Project Report) for renovation of this gutted building has already been sent to higher officials.

“When the DPR will get approved, we will start work on the building, he said.

